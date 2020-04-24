In the hollow of the ear: art at the end of the wire
The actress and stage director Marie-Josée Bastien was already involved in the French initiative in The hollow of the ear, at the invitation of Wajdi Mouawad, the instigator of the project.
As we can no longer go see the comedians on stage, they are the ones who come to us during the pandemic COVID-19 thanks to the initiative in The hollow of the ear. After the tv, radio and the Web, it is phone that it will be here on the 3rd may, and everywhere in Quebec to reconnect free of charge with the artists here.
Coming of Wajdi Mouawad’s theatre and The Hill of Paris, the idea is both simple and warm : a call for a fifteen minutes housed by an interpreter which will read a text to contacts who had expressed their interest. Actresses Linda Laplante and Marie-Josée Bastien, who were enrolled in the european initiative, launched on 24 march at the invitation of Wajdi Mouawad, have been wanting to bring the concept in Quebec and the all took shape with the collaboration of the Theatre Periscope. The purpose of this? Vibrate the art, but above all to break the isolation.
“Besides the fact that you did readings, it was really a particular contact with someone. It’s been an immense amount of good to hear from someone who is concerned for us. There is a kind of valve that is happening, always in happiness. It reads a text and then exchange out of it,” notes Marie-Josée Bastien, who is said to keep contact with the people to whom it was read in France or in Morocco. “I write a little hello, I send pictures of the snow!” laughs the woman of the theater. Over of the experience that she describes as”intimate”, she has focused on the works of writers from here for its foreign students.
Left to the discretion of each reader — who offers his services on a volunteer basis — the proposed menu for the Quebecers will be broad, between excerpts of essays, news, novels, poetry, plays or lyrics of songs.
The calls will be made from Tuesday to Saturday between 16h and 20h by 3 may. The project could, however, be extended if the containment measures will continue beyond the may, 4, says Marie-Josée Bastien.
The actress Linda Laplante in full reading.
Provided by Linda Laplante
At the time of launch of the branch of quebec of the project, on Wednesday morning, fifty interpreters had responded. The number had nearly doubled a few hours later, observed the actress and stage director. “This is crazy, it does not stop to climb”, she says.
The initiative in The hollow of the ear is addressed to individuals, to families residing under the same roof, but also to the seniors who live in residential centres. Listeners interested parties are therefore invited to manifest themselves or to register a loved one via an online form on the website of the Periscope. The team of the theatre will take care of matching random artists and spectators. The identity of the readers will not be known until the time of the call.
“It is possible that a student of the Conservatory called to Rouyn-Noranda and a star of Montreal calls for Seven-Islands. Everything is brewed the same!” says Marie-Josée Bastien.