28 April 2020 14: 40
Updated at 20h46
In the hollow of the ear: extension until may 10,
Eric Moreault
The Sun
The initiative in The hollow of the ear, by which actors come into contact with people of the public by telephone the time of a reading of a couple of minutes, did fly these past few days. So much so that it will be extended until may 10.
Launched in Paris by Wajdi Mouawad, and the Theatre of the Hill, the project was initiated here by the actresses Marie-Josée Bastien, and Linda Laplante with the collaboration of the Theatre Periscope, which oversees the activities.
While the theatres are deserted because of a pandemic COVID-19, in The hollow of the ear proposes to vibrate the art and break out of isolation by a 15-minute telephone call during which an actor will be reading to one or more listeners, who will have made an appointment in advance.
Since last week, some 675 people benefited from the volunteer services of 178 readers or the readers. Until 2 may, calls can be accommodated from Tuesday to Saturday from 16h to 20h. From 4 to 10 may, it will be between 14h and 20h.
The auditors (throughout the province of Quebec) who are interested must register via the website of the Periscope by 3 may.