In the hospitals of the Dnieper carried the two wounded soldiers from the area OOS
Despite the fact that the attention of the whole of Ukraine confined to the problem of mers and quarantine, in the East the war continues. Thursday, April 2, in the Dnieper area OOS evacuated several wounded soldiers that need medical help.
At the moment emergency doctors of the Dnieper need 2 warriors. It is reported by the Informant, referring to the post of counselor of the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration Tatiana’s Lips.
“The injured Sun our ambulance brought into the Dnieper in the civil hospital in the direction of evacuation, the doctors got me all the necessary information pre – diagnosis of Regency, and so forth, – says Tatiana, – ready To move in advance.
Countryman conscious walking”.
The second soldier received a wound in the eye. “Even ordered an ambulance evacuation to the Sun with an eye injury, our ambulance has taken him from military doctors on the border with the Donetsk region, requires surgical intervention, our specialists at the highest level in the regional ophthalmologic hospital”, – said the adviser of the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional state administration. “Ophthalmologist Nicholas in the 66th mobile hospital is an excellent specialist and man, thank you.”
2 APR military bus from the area of environmental protection in the military hospital of the Dnieper evacuated some patients and injured Defenders.
In the mobile hospitals they will thoroughly check for signs of coronavirus. Among the evacuated people with a diagnosis of “pneumonia” are missing. The headquarters of the HSE noted that no casualties among the troops. Cases of coronavirus infection among the personnel of the joint forces is also not fixed.
