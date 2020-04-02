In the Kerch detained a serial Bicycle thief
Kerch operatives established suspect in committing a series of thefts of two-wheeled transport. On account of thief – seven thefts of bicycles, including children’s, the press service of the interior Ministry of the Republic of Crimea.
In the course of a criminal investigation by investigators established participation of the 30-year-old previously convicted of kurchanina to seven offences. Theft of two-wheeled transport, including children’s bikes, were made at different times and in different places. Some bikes were stolen from the boat cooperative, and some of the entrances of houses. Some vehicles were equipped with anti-theft means.
The property is stolen, the attacker kept in his house and in the utility room. Two bicycles he managed to sell on the market, one to give to his friend. Donated a bike, and the rest of the stolen two-wheeled vehicles confiscated by the police the attacker and returned to their rightful owners.
The accused guilty of committing the crime fully recognized.
The investigative Department of UMVD of Russia across the Kerch citizen charged with committing crimes under part 1 of article 158, paragraph”C” of part 2 of article 158 (theft, that is secret plunder of another’s property, including causing significant damage to the citizen) of the Criminal code of the Russian Federation.
The sanction of article prescribes punishment from the large penalty before imprisonment for the term up to five years. Against the accused a preventive measure in the form of recognizance not to leave.