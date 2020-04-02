In the Kharkiv region police are searching for a man suspected of stealing – PHOTOS
Kharkiv police are asking for help in tracing the man, who is suspected of stealing.
Cops are looking for a resident of the village of New Vodolaga Alexey Timchenko born in 1975. On 11 March, by decree of the district court he was declared wanted for criminal offense under part 2 of article 185 (theft) of the Criminal code of Ukraine, reported the press service of the Channel of the Kharkiv region.
On view wanted 45 years, growth of 170 sm, an average Constitution, hair short light brown hair, crooked nose.
Information on the whereabouts of the missing Alexey Timchenko, the police asks to inform in novovodolaz’kyi office of police at: 102, 0505858586, 0507282081 or other convenient way.