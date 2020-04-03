In the Kharkiv region, the traders agreed to sell fuel to farmers in installments and at a lower price
April 2, 2020
The meeting was held in the SBU.
In the Kharkiv region, representatives of the oil trade companies agreed to establish more flexible rates for farmers. About this informed the head a press-the USBU center Vladislav Abdul.
At the meeting, which was held in the office of the security Service of Ukraine, the parties discussed the issues of food security in the region. The main purpose of the event was to provide additional support to the agricultural sector, the collapse of the sowing campaign and all forms of raiding. As a result, the oil trade companies agreed to sell fuel to farmers in installments and at a reduced price.