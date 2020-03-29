In the Kherson region – a boom accidents with motorcyclists and cyclists
Prohibition of transport during the quarantine of coronavirus between cities and suburbs of the regional center in the Kherson region has led, ironically, to an increase in accidents.
Especially motorcyclists and cyclists who ride without protection on their “dvuhgolosyj” and otherwise violating traffic rules.
So, yesterday in Kherson region happened as many as 4 road accidents with participation of motorcycles and bicycles.
Under Nova Kakhovka car this morning was “cut” by riding the Bicycle, which the father drove the son of a preschooler. The man fell to the pavement, receiving a fracture of the leg, and the child bruised neck and lower back.
Two motorcycles in Kherson and Novopavlovka velikoaleksandrovsky district – turned almost blue. 25-year-old and 64-year-old motorcycle riders received head injuries and bruises.
A motorcyclist in the movie Kapowsin collided with a passenger car and hospitalized with a head injury at the hospital.