In the Kiev region sold ammunition soldier
The military Prosecutor of the Kiev garrison arrested the bomber who tried to sell ammunition to 13.5 thousand. About it reports a press-service of military Prosecutor of the Central region of Ukraine.
“1 April 2020, under the procedural leadership of the military Prosecutor of the Kiev garrison Central region of Ukraine detained the serviceman of one of military units. The Grenadier guard battalion arrested after the sale of ammunition, namely, 109 caliber bullets 5,45h39mm and 39 flares, for which he received funds in the amount of 13,5 thousand UAH”, – stated in the message.
“Now prosecutors and investigators are held urgent investigative (search) actions, are other persons involved in this crime, it turns out the origin of ammunition, explosives, radios and body armor,” – said the press service.