In the last four days, Québec has identified 37 new deaths

Photo: Adil Boukind The Duty
In the last four days, Québec has identified 311 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 55 390.
The coronavirus has made seven victims in addition to the Quebec, two deaths that have occurred on or before June 21, announced Monday the leadership of the province.
The balance sheet now stands at 5485 dead.
There were 72 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected with 55 390.
The number of hospitalizations remained stable compared to the previous day, at 455. Two more people are in intensive care, 45.
There were Monday 27 270 cases in the Montreal area, 5786 in Laval and 7827 in the Montérégie region.
The other developments of the day
The premium COVID $ 2 per hour as affect the workers of the stores Réno-Dépôt and Rona will continue ultimately to be paid during the month of July. Lowe’s Canada has confirmed the information on Monday, to the great satisfaction of the main trade union in the sector, the Workers of the united food and commerce, affiliated to the FTQ.
More than two-thirds of Quebecers have changed their vacation plans in summer due to the pandemic. The day trip has become the new getaway favorite of the summer, according to a nationwide survey, conducted by Ipsos from 2001 people, including 478 in Quebec.
In this regard, a new portrait modeled the evolution of the COVID-19 produced by the research Group in mathematical modelling and health economics related to infectious diseases, shows that if the adherence to the measures of distance is maintained, the import of any infectious case through the movement of inter-regional would have little impact on the evolution of the epidemic.
Porter Airlines changes its date for the resumption of the air service in the light of travel restrictions on government that is still in force. The new date of resumption is August 31, instead of the purpose of the 29 July previously announced.