In the meantime-Play Ball!

April 25, 2020 4: 00
Ian Bussières
The Sun
You just can’t wait for the start of the baseball season? The withdrawal of the national pastime of Americans is painful? The Sun offers you ten books about baseball to read during the confinement period and in the meantime you can finally shout Play Ball!
Moneyball : The Art of Winning year Unfair Game
Michael Lewis
Published in 2003, this best-selling book written by business journalist Michael Lewis has changed the way many view the sport of baseball and even the way in which the teams of the major leagues are administered. We discover how Billy Beane, general manager of the Oakland a’s, is taken to have a competitive team in a small market using statistical analysis and statistics, then under-assessed, including the average attendance on the goals. Seventeen years later, all the teams of major employ specialists in the statistical analysis.
My prison without bars
Pete Rose
How long does it take before the major leagues forgive to the one who holds several records, including one for the greatest number of “hits” of all time? Pete Rose, who celebrated his 79th birthday this week, tells the story of his career, but more importantly, gives in this book published in 2004 its version of the “scandal” that led to his banishment to life in the major leagues to have bet on games. The former player and manager also tells of his multiple attempts, always unsuccessful, to get his redemption and may be admitted to the hall of fame of baseball in his lifetime.
Baseball Hall of Shame
Bruce Nash and Allan Zullo
Baseball is a sport filled with more anecdotes and specific cases that create the legend. Here, we relate a few comical episodes or less glorious, which have the merit of being interesting to read and to tell by the result. The mascots, the more ugly, the owners of the most crazy, the most bad batters, the worst stadiums in which to see a match, the promotions, the more ridiculous the excuses the more bogus data by a player to have missed a game or missed a game. Everything is there for hours of fun!
Juiced : Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big
Jose Canseco
Say what you will of the powerful slugger Jose Canseco, he has the merit of being always entertaining. The former star in the major leagues with powered 468 balls over the fence, was published in 2005, this rant where he tells of the underside of the scandal of anabolic steroids in the majors. Pointing the finger at several ex-teammates, Canseco claimed that 85% of the players of the major used performance-enhancing drugs, a figure considered by many to be exaggerated. However, Canseco did not deny his own use and has it thrown in his writings a lighting angel on this aspect of the game that many were hiding at the time.
Griffin 26
Marc Griffin
Most people are familiar with Marc Griffin as an analyst at the Sports Network, but from 1989 to 1994, the native of Sainte-Foy was a professional baseball player. Having been part of the organization of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Montreal Expos, Griffin never reached the major leagues, going, however, until the AA level. The story of his ascension from the minor baseball quebec up to the professional baseball south of the border is worth to be read at a time or more young Quebecers recover the taste for the ball, and are also dreaming of the major leagues.
The Extra 2 %
Jonah Keri
If you liked Moneyball, you’ll love The Extra 2 %. In this book, which was published eight years after Michael Lewis, another financial journalist, Jonah Keri, analysis of the experience of the Rays of Tampa where two former colleagues from Goldman-Sachs apply baseball principles used in the Stock market to turn a team from last place team to first place. You can also see the rise of Andrew Friedman, the general manager of the Rays (now president of baseball operations of the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers.
It was once the Expos 1969-2004
Jacques Doucet and Marc Robitaille
A must-see for any baseball fan québécois, this book which was attended by the equally essential Jacques Doucet is probably what has been done more complete on the history of our “Zamours”. Few details were missed by the two authors, which represent each of the seasons with its big moments, while also addressing the inner-workings of baseball, which has given birth to, but has unfortunately also put an end to this great adventure. The entire epic of the Expos, Rusty Staub to Vladimir Guerrero and Brad Wilkerson.
Ball Oven
Jim bouton and Leonard Shecter
Written by the ex-pitcher for the New York Yankees, Pilots Seattle and Houston Astros Jim Bouton, Ball Four has created quite a stir at its release in 1970. And for good reason, the ball launcher butterfly are told the behind-the-scenes baseball season : drugs, alcohol, riders of petticoats, lies and cheating. Written as a diary of his season in 1969 with the Pilots, Ball Four also details the relationships, sometimes tense Button with his teammates, his manager and his coaches. Aspects of the sport, which had hitherto not been presented in the media.
Only the Ball Was White : A History of Legendary Black Players and All-Black Professional Teams
Robert Peterson
Thanks to a thorough research, Robert Peterson traces the history of baseball in the black community, the period before the barrier of racial until the disappearance of the barrier. We discover or re-discover the history of several players unrecognized : Moses Fleetwood Walker, first Black man to evolve into the major leagues in 1884, the Cuban Giants, the first professional team black and of course the stars of the Negro Leagues, these circuits are very competitive where African-Americans were confined during the major leagues refused to hire them because of the color of their skin.
The Only Rule Is It Has to Work : Our Wild Experiment Building a New Kind of Baseball Team
Ben Lindbergh and Sam Miller
What happens when two bloggers eager for statistics to take control of a real baseball team? In this book, Lindbergh and Miller recount their crazy odyssey as “special advisors” of the Stompers Sonoma, a team of the peaceful Association of independent baseball. We see the tactics used by the two iconoclasts to accept their reforms in a sport, in fact, quite conservative, and the results are sometimes mixed, but generally good. Those who follow the Capitals of Québec will see themselves in even a few players who have faced the team in the past…
The Only Rule Is It Has to Work : Our Wild Experiment Building a New Kind of Baseball Team, Ben Lindbergh and Sam Miller
