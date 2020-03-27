In the network appeared a rare joint photo Burak with his wife
Spouses do not often delight fans with new images.
Despite the fact that Burak ozcivit played and Fahriye Evcen is one of the most popular couples in the Turkish show business, the couple are pretty private life.
Moreover, even on their pages in social networks actors rarely publish fresh photos. So every new picture of Burak and Fahriye becomes a real surprise for millions of subscribers and invokes a strong reaction.
Was no exception and a new joint frame of the spouses. So, this time the star has shared a touching photo where you showed what to do during the quarantine. Judging from the picture, ozcivit played busy learning a new script, and Evcen reading a book. In the caption to the publication the couple urged fans to stay home, and not to violate the quarantine.