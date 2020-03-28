In the network appeared the photo on which amber heard cheating on johnny Depp with Elon Musk
Pictures were taken only a month after the wedding amber heard and johnny Depp.
56-year-old johnny Depp and 33-year-old amber heard broke up almost four years ago. However, the network on this day tense showdown between ex-spouses. So, the actors share the scandalous details about each other.
For example, before Depp has stated that Hurd cheated on him with billionaire Elon Musk. Then, in the words of johnny a doubt, however, it seems that the actor still was right…
So, the other day one of the community in Instagram has published unexpected images, which captured the gentle embrace of amber and Ilona. It is noteworthy that the photo was taken in the Elevator of the penthouse johnny Depp in just over a month after the wedding actors!
View this post on Instagram
❓Mystery: amber heard, comrade Teslevich, Elevator penthouse johnny Depp. Tip: photo archive. Preuilly the answer?)