In the occupied Crimea “sew” the case of another Imam
Another of the Imam (preacher) of the Muslim community in occupied Crimea accused of “illegal missionary activity” and has instituted against it an administrative case.
“The Prosecutor’s office Alushta initiated an administrative case against the Imam of the religious community of “Alushta” Ashirova Yusuf for “illegal missionary activity”, – stated in the message.
Ashirova was invited to “the Prosecutor” on the phone, explaining why. Only after the arrival of Imam “the authorities” have informed on excitation against it the administrative case.
According to the lawyer Lily Gemedzhi, at the time of giving Yusuf Ashurov decision to initiate administrative proceedings, he was deprived of the right to defense. He also failed to attract to explain their actions in support of religioved.
As said by the lawyer, her client, being the Imam of an officially registered community, carried out the Khutbah (sermon) on Fridays among their fellow parishioners of the mosque.
“It is not “illegal missionary activity”, as under the law “illegal missionary activity” shall be any activity aimed at spreading their faith among people of other faiths, or among those who are not followers of this creed,” said the lawyer.
According to her, the community is under pressure for the first time. Thus, the Chairman of the religious community of “Alushta” Lenur Khalilov and member of the audit Commission Ruslan Musatov was detained and arrested on 10 June 2019 after raids on the homes of four Crimean Tatars living in the city of Alushta, in the village abundant in Malyy Mayak.
Gemedzhi recalled that the arrest of the Chairman of the religious community Alushta occurred 2 weeks before the hearing, which had considered the claim of the religious community of Alushta to the “Council of Ministers” in the face of the so-called Ministry of property.
“The lawsuit was filed due to the fact that local religious community, which he chaired Lenur Khalilov, use was transferred to the city mosque by order of the Council of Ministers in 1994. Later, without cancellation of the instrument of transfer, the mosque was transferred to the ramc,” he explained.
In her opinion, “the authorities” not only put pressure on Yusuf Ashirova, but also violate his constitutional rights, jeopardizing his life in a pandemic coronavirus.
“It should be noted that violation of the quarantine situation, in violation of the measures adopted in the context of pandemic coronavirus COVID-19, the Prosecutor’s office summoned him in the case, which is not urgent, which violated the constitutional rights of the Imam of the religious community to health and put him at risk of Contracting coronavirus infection,” added Gemedzhi.
As reported, on March 3, 2020 in the occupied Crimea “government” was fined 5,000 rubles (about UAH 2000) of the Imam of the mosque in Simferopol Rasim Dervishev accused of “illegal messionerskoy activities”.