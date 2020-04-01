In the Odessa region burns national Park
Threats to human settlements there
In Odessa region on the territory of the lower Dniester national nature Park from morning and continued the fire. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to the press service of the SSES in the area.
It is reported that the threat to the settlements.
“On 1 April at 07:42 in service of rescue 101 the message arrived on ignition of a dry wetland vegetation near a highway Odessa – Reni in the territory of the lower Dniester national Park. In the absence of access roads to the fire, the rescuers are monitoring the situation and extinguish a fire on the available terrain. The fire area is approximately 9 hectares”, – is spoken in the message.
At the same time, the Park administration announced in Facebook that the fire started at night.
