In the opposite direction on the highway, it is stopped after a further 15 km to Quebec [PHOTOS]
The pursuit finally came to an end in the parking lot of the trade Krispy Kreme boulevard Lebourgneuf.
April 19, 2020
Updated on April 20, 2020 at 8h34
Émilie Pelletier
The Sun
An individual addicted to the drug attempted to evade police Sunday, in the evening. After having rolled in the opposite direction on the highway and caused damage to police vehicles, the hit and was eventually arrested after a chase of a few kilometres.
According to our information not confirmed by the authorities, the saga would have begun shortly before 20h, near the boulevard Wilfrid-Hamel, near the avenue Saint-Jean-Baptiste in the area of L’ancienne-Lorette. The man was possibly wanted by the police of Quebec.
Once located by police, the individual allegedly attempted to flee in autoroute Félix-Leclerc. Driving erratically, the fugitive would have rolled into the west bay while it was heading towards the east. The same scenario would have continued on to Robert-Bourassa. Always according to the information obtained by The Sun, the suspect would have caused damage to at least three police vehicles attempting to block the road to stop.
The pursuit finally came to an end in the parking lot of the trade Krispy Kreme boulevard Lebourgneuf, not far from the Galleries of the Capital. The car is mounted on the curb and ended up in a tree. The driver would have suffered only minor injuries.
According to the Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ), the individual was indeed intoxicated by the drug.
The police have arrested the suspect on the spot, for driving while impaired. In total, more than 10 vehicles were involved in the pursuit.