In the Philippines blew up a plane carrying cargo for the epidemic
When you takeoff from the airport of Manila exploded in a Charter plane transporting medical cargo. All eight people aboard, including citizens of Canada and the United States, died in the crash, according to CBC.
The plane caught fire and exploded, driving on the runway. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, the staff of civil aviation of the Philippines only went to the scene to investigate. Director of the airport of Manila said that on Board the crashed aircraft were six Filipino crew members, an American and a canadian who accompanied the medical goods to Japan.
The main runway of Manila airport closed. During a disaster, the airport served the minimum number of employees because there is a quarantine.
The crashed plane belonged to a Charter airline Lionair. The representative of the civil aviation authority of the Philippines says that the flight crew was well trained and experienced, and recently a plane flew into one of the inner provinces of the country without any incidents.