In the Philippines, the plane crashed with physicians and patients, no one survived
As a result of the incident killed eight people, including two foreigners
In the Philippines during take off from Manila international airport fell and exploded the plane of Lion Air with physicians. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to Reuters.
The incident resulted in killing all eight people aboard, including two foreigners – an American and a canadian.
It is noted that the plane bound for Japan were three crew members, three physicians, the patient and accompanying.
The causes of the crash set.
The runway was temporarily closed, which will affect the arriving Korean Air flight that was diverted to the Clark airport in the North of the Philippines.
Just now, lion air plane crash at take off… manila naia lionair pic.twitter.com/FlBrgaPCvg – henry woo (@henrywoo) March 29, 2020
An ambulance plane carrying medical supplies and 8 passengers exploded in the NAIA today. No one survived. RIP to our heroes. lionair NAIA pic.twitter.com/L3g1im7MZz – JR Dela Pena (@romeo_romzki) March 29, 2020