In the rearview mirror of Hugo Mudie

May 2, 2020 4: 00
Three years after a first solo album very eclectic, Hugo Mudie has refocused its attention by throwing a glance in the rear view mirror to create Concerta Fantasio. This second offering under his own name, and unfolds as a tribute to punk rock teenager, in the 90s, and the singular adventure that he has lived in the band The Sainte Catherines.
One would think that Concerta Fantasio has been considered as a concept album. Hugo Mudie is defending well. “I have not done it on purpose. It has just fallen of itself, he notes. I compose non-stop. I probably still 300 tunes in the bank. When it was time to enter the studio, Alex Ortiz, the director, told me : “Well, you speak so well of your brother and your parents!””
In short, the thread is strong on this album launched in full pandemic and that has what to good news for old teen followers of punk rock in the 90’s. “It’s a bit nostalgic, describes Mudie. It is a celebration of the difference to be a bit of an alien or an outsider. I thought it fittait in this moment with the situation that we are living in. Everyone feels a little alone and misunderstood.”
The idea resonates perhaps a bit differently in confinement period, but it has always been present in the mind of the one who has not lost his youth a taste for provocation. “I’ve always talked about the fact that I didn’t want to age, that adults were to le. In fact, this is not quite it… It is more about those who have forgotten what it is to be a child. Those who have wished to attach to the power and the money, while it is not the purpose of life, I find,” says the singer-songwriter, who is said to have a lot of respect for the arrogance and the side “slobbering” of adolescence. “This is the right time to be insolent, slice-t-it. I like it much better the insolence that conformism.”
Myriad of references
On Concerta Fantasio, Hugo Mudie discusses often the concern of not feeling out of place, it puts it in the head of an alien from another planet arrived here by accident, or in that of the ado commuter who made compromises in order not to be rejected. “I tolérais as Pennywise and Cypress Hill, but I thought it was rotten”, chante-t-it on the part that opens the album in a myriad of references.
“This is something that I managed to acquire get older : to celebrate that side and not to suffer, evokes Mudie. When you’re young, you’ll often level down by doing what the others are doing, saying like all the world just not all the time be in the process of you stick with it or laugh at you. As you age, you say : “who gives a fuck?” This is how I am and this is no longer so serious. I was lucky because this difference and the way that I had to celebrate it, as if it had become my bread and butter.”
The father of the family (he has interrupted a session of school to the house to grant this interview), Hugo Mudie also believes that the idea of getting old is relative. “I have a 12 year old son and a 9 year-old girl, details of-t-he. It is a matter that I say to my children. Me, I consider that I am the same person as when I was 12 years old. It’s just that I’ve grown, I have aged physically, I have gained experience and new knowledge. The illusion that we are giving to young people when they are told : “You’ll see when you’ll be an adult”, I don’t believe in it. I still love all the same business as when I was young. I feel vulnerable and I’m afraid of the same things. I need comfort in the same way.”
It declines to include this reflection in the room The exorcism, in which he mentions the fears which may have discredited. Or, in Secondary 4, in which the refuge from the cares remains the same as it was 25 years ago : mount the volume on the radio and listen to The Muffs.
“At any given time, if we want to succeed or just fitter in a life relatively enjoyable, there are responsibilities to be taken, he adds. Here, it’s made me the father. It is up to me to reassure my children. Except that I feel the same way as them often…”
LETTER OF THANKS TO THE SAINTE CATHERINES
On the song Ever cold, Hugo Mudie is back on the course of his training, The Sainte Catherines, with which he made the 400 blows at the turn of the 2000s here, but also to the international. A tale for the least high-color that it launches as “a letter of thanks to the other guys of the band“.
“It was heading towards the unknown for weeks and weeks in a truck to play around the world… To win fans one by one. It is really like that you made it. It was pre-Internet, or in the early days of the Internet. Without being too nostalgic, because I like better to look forward, I am very proud of that.”
The conditions were difficult, but Hugo Mudie would not change anything if I had to start over. “I wonder how I was doing,” he observes. I am still quite anxious and fearful. It seems that I was convinced that this was the way to do that, so I didn’t ask too much question. We slept outside in the winter, it was being awakened by the police, they stole from the grocery store to eat. It was completely ridiculous! It was an adventure to be able to play the music.” Geneviève Bouchard