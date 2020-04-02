In the river died a famous children’s doctor
April 1 on 56-m to year of life has died Alexander Richardovich Lazinski – head of Department of reanimation and intensive therapy of the regional children’s hospital.
Sad news on FB shared surgeon Vladimir Podolny
“After a long illness passed away the great anesthesiologist, head of children’s anesthesia Department, who all his life was devoted to the treatment of children”, – stated in the message.
Condolences on the death of a famous children’s doctor in his Facebook page expressed his colleagues
