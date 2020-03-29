In the river on the road collided with a passenger car and a motorcycle: a bike driver was taken by ambulance
What was the cause of the accident, establish law enforcement authorities.
In the river there was a road accident: on the road collided with a passenger car and a motorcycle. In the accident injured the driver of two-wheeled. The journalists of the TV channel 34 reported in the press service of the patrol police in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
As it became known, the accident happened around 9:20 on the street Bobrov. Arriving at the scene, police found that the roadway had not missed car and motorcycle, at the wheel which was 24-the summer driver.
“Injured driver of the motorcycle. Him with closed craniocerebral trauma, fracture of the right hip dislocation and a back injury, was hospitalized in the Regional hospital named after Mechnikov” – told us in a press-service of the patrol police.
Due to the fact that the accident happened on tram ways, movement of the electric vehicle on the road was temporarily blocked. I worked at a place the investigator in an accident. The incident reasons are established.