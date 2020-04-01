In the river the analyst told what to expect Ukrainians after the adoption of the “anticolonial” law
March 31, at a press conference in the media center “Informant” political scientist Viktor Pashchenko, explained that Ukraine will bring the decision of the Verkhovna Rada – “Andikalovsky” law, the appointment of new Ministers of health and Finance, the opening of the land market and do not vote for changes to the state Budget.
Why was the reshuffle of Ministers, just a month after their inauguration
According to Viktor Pashchenko, personnel policy of the President Zelensky and party “the Servant of the people” is generally a lot of questions.
“They have demonstrated their unfitness to perform such functions as assigned to the very same people are quickly resign, as the latter can not cope with their duties.
Second, the ex-Minister of health Ilya Yemets understand how the scale of the challenges that will be faced, were just not ready to implement them. And Umanskiy, ex-Minister of Finance, did not hide that he is the enemy of cooperation with the IMF. And today one of the main tasks of the Minister of Finance is receiving another loan from the IMF because without this, our already scarce budget because of the quarantine and related measures will receive revenues even smaller. And the costs will only increase. Therefore, without the IMF loan it is hard to imagine how you can survive the Ukraine in such conditions,” – said Viktor Pashchenko.
Why draft amendments to the state Budget-2020 was sent back for revision
“Monopolist in Parliament have probably turned into monogenist. Of a single and indestructible party education in “the Servant of the people” in the last couple of weeks can not speak, but the recent vote shows that the party began to slowly deteriorate. The faction initially was very large, some earlier in the Parliament was not, and such a faction, even though the rating of its leader and the efforts of the technical groups, control is very difficult. It tried to divide into components and assign to each his handler, in this case, it seems that the desired effect does not. And already has 248 votes, the faction will not give any solution.
First, there are people who have lost their place in the faction. Plus there are growing contradictions between the groups in the faction-oriented individual politicians and oligarchs. So the fraction becomes increasingly shaky.
4 key to yesterday’s question on the staff, banks and land market voice still found. But on each issue voted a majority, of members who gave their votes for such decisions, never completely coincided. And if not re-appointed by the Ministers of Finance and health, the votes would not be enough to reshuffle.
In such circumstances, to vote for change in the budget is simply unable to collect. And the call to “Servant of the people” will now always be, as it is unlikely they will be able to make decisions with only their most. “Turbo” is gone, and they now face a new task when, for each solution to find compromises with other factions or seek long-term cooperation with another faction or parliamentary group”, – said Viktor Pashchenko.
The bill on banks voted in first reading
“There will be some consequences of yesterday’s decision of deputies. First, we will see hard opposition between Kolomoisky and his structures and Zelensky. And it will be interesting to see how the President’s actions Zelensky and his team will cover the TV channel “1+1”. What will be the position of people’s deputies focused on Igor Kolomoisky. Most likely, they will go into opposition and harsh criticism of the President.
Yesterday the change was very significant. If you have previously Zelensky showed loyalty to Kolomoisky, yesterday in the afternoon there was a radical reversal.
In macroeconomic this means that Ukraine, likely the next IMF credit will be given. The IMF had 2 hard requirements: acceptance “anticolonial” the law so the loan was not spent on refunds to the former owners of the banks, not only the Privat, and in a hurry because the IMF further turned to another 20 countries for financial assistance.
As for the former owners of the nationalized banks, they, of course, the struggle will not leave. And they will be lead by the change of government, came to the people into power who will be able to return these banks or at least compensation money for them.
We their demands from the IMF fulfilled. However, the version of the law on the sale of land, which has been adopted, varies greatly from the original bill. That is, agricultural land can be sold, but not all, not all and not in that volume in which it was planned. But the formal requirements are met. View, that is to say, the IMF? Today, their main task – to stabilize the economy in the world, therefore, think that even such a formal fulfillment of their requirements, they would agree,” – said Viktor Pashchenko.
Whether there was at Ukraine a ways out of the current crisis without the IMF money
“Most likely, no. You could consider some alternative options to default and so on. Zelensky was hesitant because it was possible to get money from China, Russia. But in recent weeks there have been developments, not only related to pandemic coronavirus, but also with the “oil” war, OPEC and Russia. And now the States that have planned their stability on the sale of oil, as the same Russia today are in need of economic assistance. The same Iran has already asked for help from the IMF $ 4.5 billion. Russia and China help until asked and clearly help nobody can.
Therefore, the only source of relatively cheap money for Ukraine there is only the IMF. By the way, China has always given other countries money under one condition that the projects run with the money, will carry out only Chinese. And it is no better than IMF loans”, – said the analyst Pashchenko.
What would happen to Ukraine if it declared the same default
“We, as a country that has never defaulted did not experience, therefore, the public opinion there is no specific relationship. Secondly, very often people are talking about the default, understand this to mean that the country ceases to pay the loans. And it is even good. Even put the example of Iceland, which refused reimbursement obligations. But there is not quite the default was.
Here Russia in 2008 defaulted, and because there was a time, we can estimate that it would have. So a default is not only when the country stops to pay external debts, but also deprived of the opportunity to attract any money in its economy. Then the economy falls so that we imagine it yet, thank God, it is difficult to imagine.
I read the Russian business press 2009-2010. They wrote that it is unknown when the country will have again a luxury car. There was a huge number of people fired from work, all credit lines in the country stopped. Banks practically did not work. In the river today, most people are working in different banks, so after the announcement of default, almost all of them would be out on the street.
The default, as well as coronavirus quarantine, would affect all of us. Unemployment would when would inflation too, and the economy would have fallen even more than now. Farmers, and they come in the three largest exporters were forced to sell their crops for pennies, to at least return the credits. The steel industry is stalled when the global economy will not be able to reach the indicators at least 2019. And only IT technology, but they are alone all exports currently do not get.
To bring the country out of default can only professionals in the government, and with that we have today is not very good. Here is the quarantine for it in advance no one was prepared. Except Japan and South Korea, who 7 years ago had a similar degree of danger of an epidemic. German authorities initially our more professional, so they are more ready for such challenges. And our government, first, has no relevant experience and, secondly, not ready for such challenges. So how are we going to get out of the consequences of quarantine, not that of default, is difficult to say. It is possible that you will have to do with this power. In any case, you will have a few years on the economic output in the former, to “coronavirus” level”, – said Viktor Pashchenko.