In the river to pensioners went “suspended” food packages
This is the finished set of products that can pay anyone.
They will be delivered to elderly people for free. The project was organized by the Fund “Swinger” website “Rozetka” and “New mail” with the support of local social services. It was created to protect the most vulnerable in a pandemic COVID-19 category of citizens. People are invited to order on the website, but ordered food set “Swinger” for 225 USD.
This is the cost of the products. At the end of the day, the Foundation “Swinger” distributes all the “limbo” packages between the cities participating in the initiative is the Dnieper, Kiev and Lviv. A “New mail” for free generates and delivers them to social services of each city, after which the social workers and volunteers deliver the kits to seniors.
Also “Interpipe” has transferred the first batch of the remedies of physicians. PPE is designed to support physicians hospitals and ambulances, to carry patients with COVID-19.
And even in the river told how the police operates under quarantine. Cops fight crime and make the Protocol on violators of the quarantine.