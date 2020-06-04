The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, and the minister of Health, Christine Elliott
June 2, 2020 19h22
Updated at 23h46
In the room, Doug Ford refused to reply to the official opposition
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
TORONTO — The head of the official opposition of the legislative Assembly of Ontario, Andrea Horwath, has asked nearly a dozen questions of the prime minister, Doug Ford, in the room on Tuesday. The latter has not responded to any of them.
It is, however, lifted to answer a question aimed at extolling the merits of his government was asked by the member of parliament for Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, Jim McDonell, a member of his own party.
In the press conference, Mr. Ford defended himself by saying that he prefers to let them talk to the members of his caucus who are best placed to respond to the questions that are asked in the room. “The minister [long term Care] Fullerton is a lot more knowledgeable about long-term care than me. My specialty is the economy. “
Declaration of state of emergency renewed
The ontario government will extend the declaration of a state of sanitary emergency until 30 June.
The prime minister clarified that this does not mean that the recovery of the economy and the déconfinement are put on pause.