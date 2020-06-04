In the room, Doug Ford refused to reply to the official opposition

June 4, 2020

The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, and the minister of Health, Christine Elliott

June 2, 2020 19h22

Updated at 23h46

In the room, Doug Ford refused to reply to the official opposition

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

TORONTO — The head of the official opposition of the legislative Assembly of Ontario, Andrea Horwath, has asked nearly a dozen questions of the prime minister, Doug Ford, in the room on Tuesday. The latter has not responded to any of them.

It is, however, lifted to answer a question aimed at extolling the merits of his government was asked by the member of parliament for Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, Jim McDonell, a member of his own party.

In the press conference, Mr. Ford defended himself by saying that he prefers to let them talk to the members of his caucus who are best placed to respond to the questions that are asked in the room. “The minister [long term Care] Fullerton is a lot more knowledgeable about long-term care than me. My specialty is the economy. “

Declaration of state of emergency renewed

The ontario government will extend the declaration of a state of sanitary emergency until 30 June.

The prime minister clarified that this does not mean that the recovery of the economy and the déconfinement are put on pause.

The declaration of a state of health emergency has been extended until June 30, announced by the prime minister and Doug Ford.

The canadian Press

Mr. Ford has also indicated that his government is currently working on phase 2 of the plan déconfinement, without giving an exact date.

The turn of the patient Ombudsman to investigate

A day after the Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé has announced that it will investigate the monitoring of nursing homes for long-term government Ford since the beginning of the crisis COVID-19, the patient ombudsman of Ontario, which reports to the government, has also announced that it will investigate.

The latter will focus on services offered to the residents of these homes, after his office had received 150 complaints.

In Ontario, 75% of the deaths related to the COVID-19 have been reported in homes for the elderly.

Progression of the COVID-19 in Ontario, by the numbers

Ontario recorded a total of 446 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 28 709.

All in all, there are 2 293 deaths, of which 1 465 residents and five employees of nursing homes long-term.

Almost 80 % of people infected with the virus are now regarded as being cured.

There are currently 801 patients at the hospital, including 125 intensive care and 87 under respirator.

For the screening, Ontario has not met its target of 16 000 daily tests, with a 15-244 tests on Monday.

The provincial laboratories have the capacity to analyse 20 000 per day.

Le Soleil

