In the skin of Dr. Fauci, Brad Pitt mocks Donald Trump [VIDEO]
Brad Pitt has mocked the us president in the show <em>Saturday Night Live</em> in slipping into the skin of dr Anthony Fauci.
April 26, 2020 9h25
Updated at 16h32
Celine Fabriès
Brad Pitt took part, Saturday, in an edition confined to the show Saturday Night Live. He took the opportunity to mock the us president, Donald Trump slipping into the skin of dr Anthony Fauci, the epidemiologist in charge of advising the White House during the pandemic.
“There has been a lot of misinformation about the virus, and yes, the president has taken a few liberties with our guidelines. Then this evening, I would like you to explain what the president was trying to say. And don’t forget to keep your mind open”, begins with, say, Brad Pitt.
The sketch is based on several interventions on television of Trump, including the one in which the american president announces that the United States will have a vaccine “fairly shortly”. “Pretty soon is an interesting sentence. In comparison with the history of the Earth, it is safe, the vaccine will be arriving very soon. But if you are going to say to a friend: “I’m going to die pretty soon, and then a year and a half later you are still there, your friend may be pretty pissed”,” replies Brad Pitt.
The actor also turned to the time where Donald Trump has said that the virus was going to disappear “as if by a miracle, and that everyone was going to have tests.” “A miracle would be great, but it should not be our first option. Even Sully had first tried to land at an airport”, retort Brad Pitt, in reference to the pilot Chesley Sullenberger, who had amerri an Airbus A320 on the Hudson in New York on 15 January 2009.
Brad Pitt finished his sketch by contacting the real Dr. Fauci. He thanks him for “his calm and clarity during this period of unsettling”. The actor also pays tribute to the nursing staff and front-line workers.
And now, a message from Dr. Anthony Fauci. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/LYemNAWaAT
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2020