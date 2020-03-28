In the Sumy region were quarantined one of the hospitals in which lay dead from COVID-19
The hospital will be closed until the completion of anti-epidemic measures.
In Konotop Sumy region has suspended the activities of one of the branches of the Central regional hospital in which lay the dead patient, the patient COVID-19
More about this later in the evening on March 27, reported the official website of the Sumy regional state administration.
According to the report, the decision on suspension of activities of one of the offices and communal non-profit enterprise “Konotop Central district hospital. academician Mikhail Davydov” made the chief doctor of the Sumy region. Department of the hospital will be closed until the completion of anti-epidemic measures.
“These activities provided the necessary disinfectants. Established by the medical staff who was in direct contact with the patient COVID-19. These workers will be carried out necessary laboratory tests,” – said on the website of the state administration.
Thus in the message it is specified that the rest of the medical staff of other hospitals will operate normally and to provide patients with the necessary medical care.
Residents of Konotop and Konotop district recommended to strictly adhere to the quarantine.
After the death of the patient was established for about 70 people who had contact with her. Have died from the coronavirus pensioner caught three relatives – son, daughter and grandson, where the rapid tests gave a positive result. In two of them the presence of COVID-19 was later diagnosed laboratory by polymerase chain reaction (PCR).