In the Telegram there were folders for chat
In the Telegram finally came the long-awaited not only folders, but also important information for owners of the channel, as well as a “coronavirus” Emoji.
The Telegram messenger has been updated to version 6.0. and now people are waiting for a number of innovations. Thus, there is a folder for chat, channel statistics, and the new animated Emoji, reported in the blog project.
The function of folders works on all devices is now official. According to representatives of Telegram users asked folder a few years.
If after updating your device folder is not there, then you need to link to tg://settings/folders
The main purpose of this new feature can help the user to split the chats into different categories. You can break folders into personal channels, work, educational, news or entertainment.
A separate space you can allocate for the bots, group chats and unread messages. All folders are synchronized between devices.
Each folder can be up to 100 chat, and folder 10. Developers are allowed to change the order of folders and give them different icons.
The owners of the channels now available, however, if their channel has over thousands of users. There you can see the reach of your posts, gain followers and other information.
Among the new animated Emoji are icons dedicated to the coronavirus.