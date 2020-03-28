In the Ternopil region with the coronavirus fell ill four children
It is noted that as at 17:00 on 28 March in Ternopil city children’s hospital – 6 patients with COVID-19.
Today COVID-19 was confirmed in two more children and mothers from the Monastery area. They are in the infectious disease Department. Children 13 and 14 years old, their condition is moderately severe, the conditions – relatively satisfactory.
Also in the infectious ward is an eleven year old child and his mother from the Monastery area. The condition of patients – relatively satisfactory.
In the intensive care Department of Ternopil city children’s hospital undergoing treatment for a child who is 1.5 years of the Kremenets district. He confirmed COVID-19. The child’s condition – heavy stable, confirmed pneumonia. Probable source of infection – a relative who returned from Poland.
The monastery and the Cloister area is now the main focus of the spread of the coronavirus in the region. She Ternopil region, together with the Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk, and the city of Kiev is on the list of the most problematic from the point of view of infection Covid-19. The soloist of the Ukrainian folk rock group Kozak System Ivan Lena on Saturday, March 28, 2020, described on the page, what is really going on in his native Monastery district, Ternopil region.