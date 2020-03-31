In the US, the coronavirus has infected the top leading CNN
Popular in the US leading to the CNN’s Chris Cuomo said Tuesday that he had received tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19, but feels well and intends to continue the author’s evening program, “Cuomo primetime” from home.
He said this on his Twitter page.
“Now, in these difficult times that seem to daily become more complex and difficult, I just found out that he had received tested positive for the coronavirus. In the last days I had contact with people who have subsequently confirmed coronavirus, and now I have a fever, chills and shortness of breath. I hope I didn’t give this to children and Christine. It would be for me worse blow than the disease! “wrote a leading CNN.
Last week, Cuomo was joined from the area of the Hudson Yard in new York, the city that is now considered the epicenter of the disease worldwide.
Leading CNN said Tuesday that is isolated to samkranti in the basement of his house, in order not to endanger the family.
“I’m going to work on their show here. We will get through this, if we are smart, strong and United!” – the journalist wrote.
As reported by Ukinform in new York city and new York state in the USA identified people with coronavirus COVID-19. Now more than half of the us States imposed strict quarantine rules, the violation of which is punishable by imprisonment and huge fines.
Overall, in the US, as of Tuesday were more than 165,8 thousand patients. Of these, 3178 people died, 5995 fully recovered.