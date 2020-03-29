In the Zaporozhye area exposed the operatives who made up the crime
The investigators invented a crime in order to improve the performance of detection
In the Zaporozhye area exposed the investigator and the operative one of the district departments of the police that they invented crimes. They asked the prisoners to admit their guilt in what they were doing. In exchange, the operatives supplied them with the drug.
After that militiamen have come up with statements from people and incorporate them into the unified register of pre-judicial investigations. Then they forged documents: the minutes and reports of suspicion. After all the evidence was on hand, fictional case was sent to court. This has increased their performance of detection.
The Prosecutor’s office has already collected evidence against the militiamen and sent the case to court. They are suspected of attraction obviously innocent to criminal responsibility, combined with artificial creation of evidence and coercion to testify.
If the court finds the offenders guilty, they face up to ten years in prison. This was reported in the press service of the State Bureau of investigation.