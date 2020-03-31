In the Zaporozhye region from the speakers accidentally announced the release of ammonia media
In Berdyansk wrongly from the speakers announced the release of hazardous substances. This is reported by local media reports “ZаБор”.
So, in Berdyansk on the loudspeaker announced the evacuation of citizens in connection with the discharge of hazardous substances in the area of RTS.
Since prior reports of exercise is not received, then Berganza took the information very seriously, said “Бердянск24”.
Later in the press service gschs reported that the Agency in the incident is not relevant. Perhaps someone from representatives of other bodies responsible for the operation of the warning system, accidentally launched sprashivay people record.
It is reported that the emission of ammonia was not, and with atmospheric background is in order.