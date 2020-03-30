In the Zaporozhye region killed a man by throwing himself under the wheels of a truck. Details
A fatal accident occurred in Berdyansk.
Yesterday, March 29, at Melitopol highway 40-year-old man threw himself under the wheels of a truck. About it reports a press-service of the Regional center of emergency medical care.
The brigade arrived on the call, verified death of the victim.
According to the “About Berdyansk”, the man standing at the bus stop, abruptly left the roadway and he was caught in the grain. According to eyewitnesses, the multi-ton machine moved accident the rear wheels. From the received traumas the pedestrian died at the scene. Police establish details of the accident.
Also yesterday, in Berdyansk at the intersection of Tishchenko and Liepaja there was a collision 2 passenger cars. At the scene worked the 1st medical brigade. Injured 32-year-old man. With the concussion he was admitted to the hospital.
According to local media, not missed a Kia SUV and a passenger car Daewoo. The driver of the Kia has not missed a car that was driving along the main road.
The police expected. Read more on our website later.