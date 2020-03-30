In the Zaporozhye region will be judged “werewolves in epaulets”
Under the procedural management of Prosecutor’s office of Zaporozhye region, investigators TU RRT In Melitopol completed pre-trial investigation and sent to court the indictment against two employees of the National police of one of regional departments of the Zaporozhye region. Militiamen are accused of attracting obviously innocent to criminal responsibility, combined with artificial creation of evidence and other fraud, and coercion to testify. (Part 2 of article 372, part 1 of article 373 of the criminal code of Ukraine).
The investigation established that the law enforcement authorities, with the aim of improving personal performance and statistics of crime detection, has entered into an agreement for the further prosecution of obviously innocent person.
So, using his official position and easy access to the arrested, the detective asked one of them to plead guilty in committing a number of fictional thefts. The police officer had reliable information about drug addiction of the defendant, ready for the promise of providing him drugs to incriminate himself.
In the course of implementation of criminal intent, the operative has made an application on behalf of foreign persons for allegedly committing against them of criminal offences, which became the basis for the registration of criminal proceedings and the further conduct of pre-trial investigations. The investigator of the same police Department falsified procedural documents, protocols of investigative and procedural actions, which in reality did not hold, necessary to attract absolutely innocent person to criminal responsibility and sent the case to the court for consideration on the merits.
Now suspects are barred by the court from office. The investigation of similar cases of falsification of criminal proceedings, check the version of the awareness of such crime and of their involvement in the Commission of the leadership of the police.
In the case of proof of guilt of the accused can be punished with imprisonment for the term up to 10 years, press service of the Zaporozhye regional Prosecutor’s office.