In Toronto, a service-to-self is used to the Van Gogh museum

Photo: Cole Burston Agence France-Presse
Intended for pedestrians, the exhibition has been adapted for motorists : the room can hold about ten cars, which park on defined locations.
In Toronto, the organisers of immersive exhibition on Van Gogh had an idea for bringing art and pandemic : to create a space and a show dedicated exclusively to motorists, an initiative presented as a world first.
This exhibition in the universe of the famous painter was due to start in early may in Toronto, but the outbreak of coronavirus has forced organizers to push back the first and find alternatives.
“Because of the COVID-19, we had to think creatively “, explains to the AFP Corey Ross, the co-organizer of the exhibition.
While the largest city in canada is déconfine gradually, the exhibition “Immersive Van Gogh” has been able to start this week. With two bathrooms : one — with circles of distancing physically knocked to the ground — for those who prefer to walk, and the other for cars.
See the show in the comfort of his car to help the most fragile — and more concerned — to appreciate the art in safety, ” he said. It is also a unique experience.
“You have never had a experience like this from your car,” said Mr. Ross. “It is as if the car floated through the works of art.”
The show was developed in collaboration with the creators of the exhibition “Van Gogh, The starry night,” presented last year at the Workshop of the Lights in Paris.
The exhibition “immersive” Imagine van Gogh ” has been very popular during his time in Montreal. She goes soon to Quebec.
At the wheel of a Plymouth
Similar in concept, the exhibition to Toronto is an experience of digital art with works of the Dutch painter, animated and projected in large format on the large walls.
The engines remain switched off during the projection, accompanied by music. The height of the works has been reduced so that they can be seen through the windshield.
Sitting behind their steering wheel, phone in hand to take pictures and children on the knees, the visitors are immersed for 35 minutes in the universe of the painter.
Jessica Counti is coming home for the first of the “drive-in” Friday morning to celebrate the birthday of his sister.
“It is truly an experience of immersion that you can’t have in a gallery of classical art,” said the young girl of 17 years. “I really liked even if you can’t walk through the works of art.”
On the other side of the room, Patrick Corcoran, 52 years old, has experienced the show at the wheel of his vintage car, a Plymouth 1950.
“Just the fact of being in his car […] and enjoy the art… It was comfortable. And with all that is happening in the world with the COVID-19, it’s safe, ” he said.
If he is pleased with the success of his concept, Corey Ross think that the phenomenon will be but temporary.
“As soon as we will have the opportunity to experience the art the way you like it, that is to say, in a group, with people with whom we can talk, meet strangers […] and be part of a community, I think we will return to this,” he said.
The room for motorists shows almost complete up to the end, scheduled for 9 August. The exposure for pedestrians must continue until the end of September.