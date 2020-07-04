In Toronto, Van Gogh exposes version of service “at the wheel”
In Toronto, the organisers of immersive exhibition on Van Gogh got the idea to create a space and a show dedicated exclusively to motorists, an initiative presented as a world first.
July 4, 2020
Updated at 18: 00

Olivier Monnier
Agence France-Presse
This exhibition in the universe of the famous painter was due to start in early may in Toronto, but the outbreak of coronavirus has forced organizers to push back the first and find alternatives.
This exhibition in the universe of the famous painter was due to start in early may in Toronto, but the outbreak of coronavirus has forced organizers to push back the first and find alternatives.
“Because of the COVID-19, we had to think creatively”, explains to theAFP Corey Ross, the co-organizer of the exhibition.
While the largest city in canada is déconfine gradually, the exhibition Immersive Van Gogh was able to start this week. With two bathrooms: one – with circles of distancing physically knocked to the ground – for those who prefer to walk, and the other for cars.
See the show in the comfort of his car to help the most fragile – and more concerned – to appreciate the art in safety, ” he said. It is also a unique experience.
“You have never had a experience like this from your car,” said Mr. Ross. “It is as if the car floated through the works of art.”
The show was developed in collaboration with the creators of the exhibition Van Gogh, The starry night, presented last year at the Workshop of the Lights in Paris.
At the wheel of a Plymouth
Similar in concept, the exhibition to Toronto is an experience of digital art with works of the Dutch painter, animated and projected in large format on the large walls.
Intended for pedestrians, the exhibition has been adapted for motorists: the room can hold about ten cars, which park on defined locations.
The engines remain switched off during the projection, accompanied by music. The height of the works has been reduced so that they can be seen through the windshield.