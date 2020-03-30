In Transcarpathia in a residential house fire occurred: three small children were aterials carbon monoxide
The fire occurred in a large family house, due to which three children were poisoned by carbon monoxide. About it reports a press-service GUNP in the Transcarpathian region.
According to preliminary data, the fire occurred in one of the rooms on the second floor of the building. After the elimination of the firefighters said that the building had three kids: a three-month baby girl, one year old boy and five year old sister. The mother at this time was in the barn, engaged in farming, but heard the screams of children and immediately rushed into the house, which was completely filled with smoke. Came to help the villagers. And together they brought children from the fire and taken to the neighbors, where children have found symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
As it turned out, the older girl began to lose consciousness, therefore, until the arrival of emergency rescuers gave first aid to her. And then hand carried to the car doctors, as through the mountain roads the car could not get to the building. The children were taken to hospital. Firefighters brought the fire at 11:05, and completely eliminated at 11:43.
At present militiamen find out the cause of the fire, the children may have played with fire.