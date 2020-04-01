In Transcarpathia there was a firing: two injured
April 1, 2020 | News | No Comments|
The shooting occurred in the village Bolshiye luchki in Transcarpathia. This is reported by Vitaly Verb Telegram on your channel.
According to preliminary data at 16:00 there was a shootout in the Romani camp between one of the leaders of camp Carol Horvath named Humpback and Yaroslav Chava. Fought for leadership over the camp.
As it turned out, control of the camp through the Gorvat wanted to make Alexander Avrom criminal nickname Janie. However, unable to agree and the shooting occurred. Note that the two injured, who were wounded in the shoulders and hips. Law enforcement officers detained the shooter.