In Transcarpathia with shooting attacked the money changers with a million: video of the moment robbery (video)
On the morning of February 31, in the centre of Mukachevo, Transcarpathian region unknown robbed the money changers who with a gunshot wound got to reanimation Department.
This was reported in my telegrams-channel journalist Vitaly Verb.
“Man this morning went from his home to the Honda CR-V. the Road to it blocked the attackers on the black BMW. After that, a fight broke out and several shots. The man took about 1 million UAH”, – the journalist wrote.
He also posted a video of the attack.
It became known later that the car attacked the money changers found burned in the woods in an abandoned military unit between the villages of yanoshi and Gat. It is at the turn of the village Gut. Themselves attacking the police, throughout the area declared the plan interception.