In Ukraine presented the rating of the transparency of state-owned enterprises
In Kiev, presented the rating of transparency of state enterprises in Ukraine.
In Kiev on the online press conference that was broadcast on the YouTube channel of UKRINFORM, was presented by the “Transparency of state enterprises in Ukraine”.
The study was conducted by the international centre for policy studies (ICPS) in partnership with the Institute for economic and social reforms (INEKO, Slovakia) with the support of SlovakAid, the correspondent UKRINFORM.
“Rating aimed at improving the efficiency of state enterprises. The results of the project on transparency and financial health will be useful for the evaluation of modern Ukrainian and European trends in information transparency and financial sustainability of public companies and local authorities”, – said Irina Stepanova with ICPS.
The researchers analyzed the indicators of transparency of the 50 leading Ukrainian public companies and has created an online portal to display the results for individual companies.
“The most transparent in 2019 was the state enterprise for the supply of gas, electricity and transport companies. The study also showed that more enterprise employees, so it is more transparent,” pokamestova Egor Kiyan with ICPS.
As noted, the leader achieves the level of transparency in more than 55%. Overall, the top five most transparent in their activities of Ukrainian enterprises is that Energoatom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Okrug, Odessa port plant, Centerenergo.
At the same time, the least transparent are recognized primarily those businesses that do not have their own web resources, or they are uninformative and make it impossible to study. The average transparency index of Ukrainian enterprises is 32%, and this means that there is great potential for improvement, therefore, the participants of the project promise to continue and expand it in the future.
“We update the rankings of transparency of local governments and state enterprises. In addition, we will expand the project, assessing the independence of key government institutions engaged in the audit of the judiciary in Ukraine”, – said Peter Golias with INEKO.
The participants of the project warn that the risk regarding transparency there are also companies that operate at the boundaries between the public and private sectors. “These companies operate with huge resources. In Slovakia more than 10 billion euros a year, or two-thirds of the state budget revenues. Know almost nothing about buying and selling property, economic performance, human resources, or sponsorship”, – shared the experience of Michal Pesko with Transparency International Slovakia.
According to the participants, the project improves the quality of democracy in a country reduces the risks of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.