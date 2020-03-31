In Ukraine released the first ever men’s Vogue
On the cover of the men’s release came the Dutch male model Parker van de Noord.
The Ukrainian edition of Vogue magazine has created the first ever men’s room of gloss. This is the official page of the publication in Instagram.
The creators of the Vogue Man once said that when work began on a number of coronavirus no one knew. The gloss noted that the magazine is printed and appears in supermarkets and kiosks operating during the quarantine, Wednesday, April 1.
On the cover of the issue has placed the Dutch model of Parker and van de Noord. It is noted that the author photo by Matthew Brooks.
In the room there will be Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan, a well-known climber Alexander Honnold, clipmaker Alan Badoev, progressive fashion designer Stefano Pilati and others.
Also in the edition of Vogue UA expressed the hope that the male issue of the gloss will become a satellite of the Ukrainians in these difficult times and “inspire you to continue to live life to the full”.