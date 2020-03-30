In Yakutia for the Jehovah’s Witness has requested seven years in prison
The Republic of Yakutia Prosecutor asked for seven years imprisonment for a follower of Jehovah’s Witnesses Igor Ivashin, a suspect of extremism. This was reported on the website of the “Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia.”
The public Prosecutor also proposes to prohibit Evasino six years to take leadership positions in religious associations.
The criminal case against Ivashina was opened in June 2018, after the searches in the apartments of the followers of the creeds in the city of Lensk. According to investigators, the accused “expressed religious sayings,” “answered questions” local residents and “was instructed to inform the audience about holding Supper.” In 2019, Lensky district court returned to the Prosecutor’s office a criminal case against Ivashina. The judge decided that the charges were not sufficiently defined. In early 2020, the appellate court reversed this decision.
- In 2017, Russia’s Supreme court recognized religious organization “Jehovah’s Witnesses” extremist, banning its activities on the territory of the country. However, as noted by the human rights center “memorial” in the court’s decision “was not given a single fact believers violations of public order, manifestations of aggression or violence on their part, and evidence that their activities threatened the security of the Russian Federation”.
- According to the analytical center “Sova” in 2019 in Russia, law enforcement officers conducted the followers of the organization “Jehovah’s Witnesses” 489 searches. Against 213 supporters of the doctrine have been prosecuted.