In Zaporozhye detained the thief with fine mental organization
On the case he took with him a volume of poems classic.
Theft of cable for Zaporizhia has become commonplace, as police arrest these thieves. Another challenge about this kind of theft was received at the remote patrol in the early morning of March 28, reports the press service of the patrol police of Zaporozhye.
The caller reported that on Chkalov St. unknown is doing something in the well near one of the houses. Arrived on the scene, cops found an open hatch, and a few dozen meters from him, a man hiding in a ditch, then lay a coil of cable. The attacker was in possession of a knife, a crowbar, pliers, gloves and… a volume of poems by Alexander Pushkin. It is unknown why the attacker took a book with verses of the classics, it is hoped that the love of beauty and not kindling, reports IPnews.