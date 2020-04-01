In Zaporozhye the guy flew off the roof of the house
The man multiple injuries.
About it reported in a press-service of the regional emergency ambulance.
The incident occurred yesterday, March 31, on the street Dokuchaev, in the Shevchenko district of Zaporozhye. The man fell from the roof of a house. We know that the guy is 26 years old and he fell from a height of three meters. On the scene called paramedics. The doctors found that the victim with multiple injuries: a closed head injury, concussion, injury, lumbar, closed fracture of mandible, closed trauma of a thorax and a fracture of the 5th and 7th ribs.
The man was admitted to the hospital. Details of the incident are established by the relevant authorities, writes IPnews.