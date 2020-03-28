In Zaporozhye the man, who returned from Israel, diagnosed with coronavirus
Laboratory Zaporizhzhya regional laboratory center of the MOH of Ukraine of 28 March were examined by PCR 7 suspicious cases coronavirus. Comes with 1 positive result from a resident of Zaporozhye, arrived from Israel. The patient was hospitalized in the regional infectious diseases hospital, a state of moderate severity.
Receives all necessary treatment, carried out all anti-epidemic measures. Only in the Zaporozhye region at 17.00 11 confirmed cases coronavirus, 1 recovered.
PCR for coronavirus in the laboratory of GU “Zaporizhzhya regional laboratory center of the MOH of Ukraine” checked 44 contact persons for cases of coronavirus in Berdyansk (all police officers). All surveyed coronavirus not revealed.