Income tax: 1.5 M of taxpayers take advantage of the month of more

As of Monday, the 27th April, three days before the deadline as usual, Revenu Québec had received 3 490 000 statements of income. At the same date last year, the year without coronavirus and, therefore, without an extension, this total amounted to 5 020 000.
April 29, 2020
Updated on April 30, 2020 4h33
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
Without the COVID-19, the deadline to file its return of income will be this Thursday, April 30. But more than 1.5 million Quebecers take advantage of the additional period of one month. Revenu Québec has repaid $ 270 million less in taxes than at the same date last year.
On 17 march, the minister of Finance of Québec, Eric Girard, announced a series of easing measures linked to the tax season. Leading measure, the deadline for filing an income tax return was extended from 30 April to 1 June.
Some 1 530 000 taxpayers have therefore thought good to take advantage of this new deadline and 32 additional days, in whole or in part. It is a difference of 30 % with 2019.
“These data testify to the significant impact of the pandemic in this period for filing the income tax return. They also demonstrate the relevance of the quantitative easing measures,” said the spokeswoman for Revenu Québec, Martin Croteau.
Revenu Québec processes each year approximately 6.5 million of income tax returns. More or less 54 % of taxpayers, therefore, have produced their statement at this time. Barely one in two. In the past year, at the same time, this rate was 77 %. More than three-quarters.
80 % were treated
During his announcement, the minister Girard urged, however, “all taxpayers to file their income tax return by April 30. Especially for those who anticipate a refund,” he stressed, promising the same repayment periods than normal, despite the crisis.
Nearly 9 declarations, 10 have been transmitted electronically, the other 10 % is made by the post office. This proportion is almost identical to 2019. It follows that, always on 27 April, 80 % of the 3.5 million income tax returns received were processed and a notice of assessment has been issued.
It ensures the agency that “the average processing time of income tax returns which have given rise to a refund is remained the same as last year”.
“The fact that the processing of income tax returns is highly mechanized, has decreased the potential effects of the COVID-19 on our operations,” says Mr. Croteau. In fact, the vast majority of returns are filed electronically, using our Netfile service. Revenu Québec continues to process statements that require the intervention of an agent, which are much less numerous.”
270 M$ in the least
A total of 2,493 billion $ has been returned to 2 172 121 quebec taxpayers so far this spring. When the same $ 270 million less than the 2,763 billion $ paid to 2 565 115 citizens at the same date last year.
Those who need the money the State will have, for their part, the other three more months to pay the tax to pay and instalment payments. An increase in the processing time of the statement is to be expected, confirms Mr. Croteau, but this does not exempt them from pay their balance no later than 1 September.
During his announcement, the minister Girard was estimated at $ 7.7 billion $ input of money deferred in time by these measures for the quebec State.