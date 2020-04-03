Increase of interest for purchase online… local
More than half of Quebecers plan to make more purchases online in this period of pandemic COVID-19, but without abandoning their local merchants.
Already, 28 % of respondents to a poll conducted last week said they had changed their patterns of cyberachat since the beginning of the crisis, reported Tuesday, the Centre facilitating research and innovation in organizations (CEFRIO). But if this crisis continues, it is 60 % of Quebecers consider it likely (34 %) or very likely (26 %), that they will buy more products consumption trends in online his next few weeks.
As often in the field, this tendency is stronger among young people, with a total proportion of 74 %, but is as well present among their elders, with 50 % of those aged 55 and more, explained in a telephone interview, the Need to Clear Bourget, senior director of research and marketing at CEFRIO. Two-thirds (67 %) of families with children are well, also, do more more to purchase online.
60%
It is the proportion of Quebecers who consider it likely or very likely that they will buy more products online over the next few weeks.
Last year, 63 % of Quebecers have made at least one purchase on the Internet. The monthly average value of their online shopping cart was $ 318 $, with an increase of 9 % compared to 2018, for total purchases estimated at 12.5 billion, or 19 % more than only a year earlier. Among the goods and services are purchased most often in 2019, we note the clothing, shoes & jewelry (38 %), show tickets (30 %), music, movies, and games (29 %) or electronic equipment (24 %).
The balance of the year is drawn up according to a telephone survey conducted in January by the CEFRIO survey of 1000 respondents representative of the population. The questions on the impact of the pandemic COVID-19 have been raised in the context of a survey express made last week by the firm of inquiry Beep Search at a Web group, whose thousands of participants help establish a representative sample, explained Claire Bourget,
More local purchases
The fact that the crisis of the coronavirus encourages even more buying online could switch to another tile that falls on the traders already weakened by the competition of the Internet and today hit by the policies of the containment of governments.
However, among consumers who say today want to buy more on the Internet, about four out of five, or 79 %, say they also want to do more online shopping in the local shops. Stronger in women (83 %) than men (74 %), this concern to combine convenience and local solidarity is growing with the age, the 18-34 age group expressing of 64 %, compared with 85 % among 35-54 year-olds and 92 % among those aged 55 and over.
“Time will tell whether these intentions will translate into actions. He will say also whether they will continue in the longer term. It is that, in survey after survey, we see that the price remains one of the most important factors, ” observes Claire Bourget.
An increase in online sales of the merchants quebec would fall well. Another survey unveiled Tuesday, and realized last week, for the account of the board of trade of metropolitan Montreal from 739 companies, reports that 91 % of them have had to slow down or even suspend their activities, that two-thirds foresee the next year with pessimism, and that nearly half manage to maintain a certain turnover through telework… and trade online.