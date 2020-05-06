Increases in the infant of a rare disease, severe inflammatory
Children with an atypical form of the syndrome of Kawasaki have been admitted to the CHU Sainte-Justine and the Montreal children’s Hospital, in recent weeks, but all were declared negative for the screening tests of the COVID-19. Nevertheless, clinical researchers at the CHU Sainte-Justine have decided to launch a study in order to verify if there is a link underlying this inflammatory disease severe which affects children and the pandemic.
Normally, the specialists of Sainte-Justine’s face, on average, a case of syndrome of Kawasaki every one to two weeks. The Montreal children’s hospital treats 30 to 40 per year. “But a few weeks ago, we had cases of syndrome of Kawasaki that were atypical and in number a little bit higher,” said Dr. Elie Haddad, clinician and researcher of immune diseases at CHU Sainte-Justine.
“These cases have aroused our curiosity due to the pandemic; it was immediately thought that this could be due to the coronavirus. However, it was sought [by multiple screening tests] and we have not found. And then, when, thereafter, there was the announcement made by the British and confirmed by the French, the Spanish, the Belgians, and these last days by the New Yorkers, who claimed to also be cases of Kawasaki atypical some of whom had had an infection with the coronavirus, it was thought that maybe it was what we had seen. The fact that this alert appeared in several countries at the same time suggests that there may be really something, but it is still only at the stage of hypothesis. “
Dr. Haddad and his colleagues have decided to submit their patients to serological testing in the framework of a research project on autoimmune diseases in order to highlight a possible “causal link” between the syndrome and the COVID-19.
“It will not be easy to prove, because a positive serology [because of the presence of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2] tell us that there has been an infection with coronavirus, but it does not we will confirm that it is this infection which has caused the syndrome of Kawasaki, because this association is perhaps anecdotal. It will take several patients and perform statistical calculations [in order to elucidate this possible link] “, he said before adding that a national protocol is being developed to integrate the study of the patients from the other hospitals in the Quebec city, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, and even european countries.
If serology proves to be positive in these patients, it may mean that the virus is hidden, ” it would be surprising “, or that coronavirus has been eliminated by the immune system, but that the latter is then packaged, resulting in the sudden excessive inflammatory response, such as what is observed in the syndrome of Kawasaki.
“In medicine, there are many viral and bacterial infections, like a cold or strep, for example, which are responsible for an immune response at the time of infection, and three weeks later, the occurrence of a big event in inflammatory arthritis, damage to the kidney. There are immune mechanisms that explain this phenomenon. Perhaps this is what happens in these cases [of syndrome Kawasaki atypical]. It is an assumption, but we do not yet have certainty, ” says Dr. Haddad.
“Our study will also help us understand why the immune system goes into overdrive in some patients and not for others. “
Dr. Haddad insists however on the fact that there are very few children who develop this syndrome. “We saw a little bit more than usual, and since we are in the period of a pandemic, it is logical to think of it. But the deaths are exceptional, and the vast majority of cases recover completely with treatment, which help prevent sequelae at the level of the coronary arteries “, he says.