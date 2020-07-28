Independent investigation on a private residence for seniors
The seniors ‘ residence in question is struggling with an outbreak of COVID-19 from the 11 July.
A private seniors ‘ residence in the Quebec city region is grappling with an outbreak of COVID-19 from the July 11, will be the subject of an independent investigation. This was announced on Tuesday the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, in a press conference. This is The Auberge aux Trois Pignons located in the Beauport sector.
“What I can tell you, is that an owner of a residence for seniors in his certification has the obligation to immediately notify the CISSS and the CIUSSS if there are difficulties in its establishment,” replied the minister when a reporter asked him if the owner would have had to require immediate emergency assistance. “We want to know the speed with which it was done, she added. It took how long before this happens ? We want to have the portrait right. This is the reason why we demand an independent investigation. “
Two doctors had warned in recent days in the local media. They reported a lack of staff who put the safety of patients involved and the absence of the management of the establishment. Of the employees resigned en bloc after the detection of the first cases of infection with the coronavirus. The doctors have also denounced the slowness of the integrated Center for academic health and social services (CIUSSS) of the National Capital.
“The CIUSSS in the National Capital responded quickly, said Ms. Blais. There are between 40 and 50 people who went to lend a hand in this residence. Yes, there was more person at a given time to prepare meals. Meals came from outside. For some people who have problems with dysphagia, it was impossible, but there is someone who is in the kitchen, which is in the oven to be able to prepare meals… “
Patients with dysphagia have difficulty swallowing and therefore to swallow food. Physicians reported, among others, have seen cases of choking. The minister Blais indicated that the investigation would be conducted as quickly as possible.