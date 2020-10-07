According to the Police, the defendant was arrested shortly after the attack, which took place at the end of September.

In the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the parents of a 6-year-old girl who died of a rape, have placed the body of their daughter on a street on Tuesday as a protest to demand justice. Local media published that the attacker would have been his cousin, 30 years old.

The relatives of the victim, who died while in a hospital in New Delhi, called for the arrest of Radharaman Pandey and the police personnel whom they accuse of having acted with laxity. However, the Police assured that the accused was taken into custody, while an officer was suspended.

The rape occurred when the girl stayed home to care for her siblings while her parents went out to work. When the brothers were outside, Pandey allegedly committed the attack. Before the screams of the victim, a neighbor alerted the mother and they called the police. The girl was immediately hospitalized, but died of her injuries ten days later.

In the last month there have been several cases of rape that have shocked the country. On Tuesday, September 29, two young men aged 22 and 19 died as victims of gang rape. Both belonged to the Dalit caste, the lowest in the Indian social system.

After the death of the 19-year-old woman, a wave of protests broke out throughout the country and up to hundreds of people gathered at the door of the New Delhi hospital where she died.

