Individual equipment: Canada is “not out of the woods” [VIDEO]
Justin Trudeau in Ottawa, Tuesday
June 2, 2020 10: 57 am
Updated at 18h57
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – Canada is seeking to procure, especially in gowns, in protective gloves and respirators, as the country anticipates an increase of cases of COVID-19 in the next few months.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the minister of public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, has tried to show encouraging in the efforts of the government to procure personal protective equipment.
“We will not let not. Although challenges remain, we maintain a constant flow of goods coming from various sources, domestic and international. (…) We are aggressive and proactive for Canadians,” said minister Anand.
But some articles still have to go to the provinces and territories.
For example, in date of 26 may, the canadian government had ordered 39 570 respirators but had not received 203. More than 133 million gowns have been ordered, but the government has received only a little over three million.
The minister, Anand acknowledged that there was more to do to prepare for the next few months.
“It is important to remember that Canada is not yet completely the end of his sentences. We must be ready to respond to a new increase and also a possible second wave”, she said.
Speaking in front of his residence, Tuesday morning, the prime minister Justin Trudeau reiterated his desire that Canada become self-sufficient in the long term for the medical equipment.
Syringes canadian
Canada has also been preparing for the possibility of vaccinate the entire canadian population against the COVID-19.
The government has ordered no less than 37 million syringes from the canadian company Becton Dickinson in the event that researchers would find a vaccine against the virus.
“We need to count the maximum number of Canadians who would like to be vaccinated,” explained the director-in-chief of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam.
The delivery times have not yet been determined, but the minister Anand is of the opinion that the syringes do not constitute an emergency.
“This is not the product that worries us so much. We need a lot of things before the syringes, such as gowns, gloves, such as ventilators. Therefore, we focus on these products now,” she said.
Council on the industrial strategy
Nearly a month after it announced the appointment of Monique Leroux as chair of the new Council on the industrial strategy, the minister Navdeep Bains has announced the composition of the rest of the board.
Nine senior leaders of business will have a mandate to “assess the scope and extent of the impact of the COVID-19 on the industries and to better understand the pressures that affect particular areas,” according to the press release to this effect.
Among these leaders, Mark Little, president and chief executive officer of the oil company Suncor, which represent the “resources sector of the future”, and Sylvie Vachon, president and ceo of the Montreal port Authority, who will represent the transportation sector.
Number of cases
There has been more of 1721 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. About 5 % of them have detected the disease. Last week, we did spend, on average, 29 000 tests per day.
Up to now, there have been 92 392 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7395 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 51 593 cases in Quebec, including 4713 death; 28 709 cases in Ontario, of which 2293 death; 7057 case in Alberta, including 143 deaths; 2601 case in British Columbia, including 165 deaths; 1057 case in Nova Scotia, including 60 deaths; 646 cases in Saskatchewan, with 11 deaths; 297 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, which 256 fine and three deaths; 133 cases in New Brunswick, of whom 120 were cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
