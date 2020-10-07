Industrial activity fell 7.1% in August compared to the same month last year, and fell 0.9% compared to July 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses reported today. Construction fell 1% in August 2020 compared to the previous month and 17.7% year-on-year.

Industrial activity fell 7.1% in August compared to the same month last year, and fell 0.9% compared to July 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) reported today.

For its part, construction fell 1% in August 2020 compared to the previous month and 17.7% year-on-year.

In this way, manufacturing activity accumulated a drop of 12.5% in the first eight months of the year, while construction registered a decline of 31.8% in the same period.

The Indec report specified that in August two categories marked improvements in the year-on-year comparison: Oil refining, with a rise of 3.3%; and Furniture and other manufacturing industries, with a rise of 10.2% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the production of Food and beverages fell 4.8% year-on-year and rose 0.2% compared to July.

In the construction sector, the accumulated index for the eight months of 2020 of the original series index shows a decrease of 31.8% compared to the same period of 2019. Also, in August 2020, the index of the seasonally adjusted series shows a variation negative 1.0% compared to the previous month and the trend-cycle series index registered a positive variation of 4.0% compared to the previous month.